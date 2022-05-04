EU unveils plan to ban all Russia oil imports

The European Union is proposing a ban on all oil imports from Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed a phased embargo over the invasion of Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Moscow’s top bank in a bid to deepen Russia’s isolation.

“Today, we will propose to ban all Russian oil from Europe,” Ms von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “This will be a complete import ban on all Russia,” she said to applause in the chamber.

The plan, if agreed by EU governments, would mark a watershed for the world’s largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian energy and must find alternative supplies.

However, some nations, including Hungary, have indicated they will not agree to such a move.