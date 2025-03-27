EU tells citizens to stockpile 72 hours of supplies amid risk of war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union is advising its 450 million citizens to prepare for potential crises by stockpiling essential supplies like food and water to last a minimum of 72 hours.

The recommendation comes as the 27-nation bloc reevaluates its security strategies in the face of growing threats from war, cyberattacks, climate change, and disease.

The EU’s call for preparedness reflects a changing global landscape, marked by increasing instability and interconnected risks. The bloc has recently grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing tensions with Russia, including concerns over energy security and support for Ukraine.

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s warning about a potential Russian attack in Europe by 2030 further underscores the need for heightened vigilance.

"Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected," said Preparedness and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, while introducing a new EU strategy designed to enhance disaster preparedness and response.

While the commission is keen not to be seen as alarmist, Ms Lahbib said it is important “to make sure people have essential supplies for at least 72 hours in a crisis”.

She listed food, water, flashlights, ID papers, medicine and shortwave radios as items to stock.

Citizens of the EU have been told to stockpile enough food to last at least three days ( Getty )

Ms Lahbib said the EU should build up a “strategic reserve” and stockpile other critical resources including firefighting planes; medical, energy and transport equipment; and specialised assets against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,

The EU’s plans are similar to those in France, Finland and Sweden.

In 2024, Sweden updated its Cold War-era civil emergency advice “to better reflect today’s security policy reality” such as what to do in case of nuclear attack.

Not all EU countries have the same level of crisis preparedness, and the commission also wants to encourage them to coordinate better in case of emergency.

“We can no longer rely on ad hoc reactions," Ms Lahbib said.