Hunting wolves is about to become more common in Europe – here’s why

Wolf hunting is set to become easier across the EU as the European Parliament votes to loosen restrictions on the practice across its member nations.

This move downgrades the animal's protection status, reflecting a similar change under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. EU member states had already approved the measure last month.

The change lowers wolves' status in EU law from "strictly protected" to "protected." While this allows EU countries to permit wolf hunting, they remain obligated to prevent the species from becoming endangered. This could involve measures such as limiting hunting seasons.

The Bern Convention has, since 1979, protected wolves from being deliberately hunted or captured, except in cases where they posed a serious threat to livestock or human health.

open image in gallery Iberian wolves roam inside an enclosure at the Lobo Park in Antequera near Malaga, southern Spain ( AFP via Getty Images )

This change in EU law reflects a shift in approach to wolf conservation, balancing the need to protect livestock with the ongoing conservation efforts for the species.

"Farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief," said lawmaker Herbert Dorfmann of the centre-right European People's Party.

"It's time to adapt to today's reality. This means balancing our conservation efforts with protecting farmers," he said.

Campaigners and some EU lawmakers have accused European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, whose own pony was killed by a wolf in 2022, of having a personal motivation for targeting wolves.

"This does not help livestock farmers and harms forestry and nature," said Green EU lawmaker Jutta Paulus. Wolves can support forest ecosystems, for example, by keeping game populations under control.

The Commission, which made the proposal to change the wolf's status under EU law, said it was based on an in-depth analysis and reasoning including the fact that wolf populations are increasing across the EU, with around 20,300 animals present in 2023 - which has led to increased damage to livestock.

The EU had opposed a previous proposal by non-member Switzerland in 2022 to downgrade wolves' protected status under the Bern Convention.

The European Parliament approved the proposal on Thursday with 371 votes in favour, 162 against, and 37 abstentions.

EU countries must give their final approval to the changes, a vote that is a formality and expected to pass.