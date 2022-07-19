Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine finalizes ties to IEA as both foresee hard winter

Ukraine has become an association country of the International Energy Agency

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 July 2022 15:41
Poland Ukraine IEA
Poland Ukraine IEA
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ukraine became an association country of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday, with both stressing that closer cooperation will help Europe face what is expected to be a hard winter amid an energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine.

“I believe this winter may become a historic test of European solidarity,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the ceremony in Warsaw, Poland.

The move reflects Ukraine’s crucial role for European and global energy security and shows the Paris-based agency’s support for the country as it battles Russia's invasion. Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas supplies to a dozen countries in Europe, including Poland, in retaliation for sanctions on Moscow.

There are also fears that a key natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany won't reopen after scheduled maintenance this week. A further drawdown in flows of natural gas used to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes threatens European efforts to refill storage for the cold months and avert an economic crisis.

“When there is not enough gas (due to cuts by chief supplier Russia), Europe may be called to show the full strength of its union,” Birol said.

Recommended

Ukraine became the 11th association country of the organization, joining Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand. There are 31 full member countries, including most big economies such as the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan.

Birol and Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko signed the documents in the capital of Poland, which supports neighboring Ukraine in its fight and has taken in millions of refugees from the war.

The move will allow Ukraine to work closer with the IEA on data-sharing, analysis and best practices as well as managing energy demand. It also will support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

Galushchenko said his country wants to rebuild its energy system in a new way, using the most advanced technologies, and that the support of the IEA may be crucial for the task.

Birol said he was impressed with the unanimous support that all member governments gave last month to Ukraine's application and to bringing it into the “IEA family.”

The IEA member and associate countries represents more than 75% of global energy demand.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in