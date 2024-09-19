Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch a live view of the scene at the swollen Oder River in Wroclaw on Thursday 19 September as severe flooding causes devastation in Poland.

Central Europe is experiencing the worst floods in at least two decades, with a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland and the deaths of at least 23 people so far.

The Polish defence ministry said more than 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to flood-hit regions, as well as thousands of policemen and equipment.

One of scores of towns across central Europe to be hit, Glucholazy, has been left with residents’ possessions strewn across the roads among piles of mud and other debris.

Residents of Glucholazy struggled to salvage what they could from their flood-ravaged homes on Wednesday, as they praised friends, family and rescue workers for their help, but wondered if authorities could have done more.

Maria Ciesla looked at the devastated remains of her home and reflected on what she had lost.

“I have grandchildren... toys that can’t be saved,” she said.

“I don’t know, these little things are sometimes more important than the big things.”

However, amid the devastation, she spoke warmly of the help she had received in the local community.

“I see there is hope,” she said.

“They serve dinners here... they provide water.”