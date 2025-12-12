Europe must be ready to deter Russia as ‘shadow of war’ looms, minister warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe must be ready to deter Russia as the “shadow of war” looms, a minister has warned, echoing alarming words from the head of Nato.

Armed forces minister Al Carns said countries need to “increase our lethality” and stop outsourcing it to others.

His warning comes after Nato secretary general Mark Rutte called Europe “Russia’s next target” and said countries must prepare for a “scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured”.

Precarious peace efforts surrounding a US-led plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are ongoing, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisting US president Donald Trump and his European counterparts are aligned on what they want for Kyiv.

But relations between Europe and the US are strained after the Trump administration’s national security strategy accused European officials of holding “unrealistic expectations” for the invasion.

open image in gallery Armed forces minister Al Carns said countries need to ‘increase our lethality’ and stop outsourcing it to others ( Getty Images )

Mr Carns told The Telegraph: “For the last 50 to 60 years, we have been reliant on US security guarantees and now, with multipolar threats facing the US, they may not be as forthright as they have in the past.”

While Mr Trump has agreed he is “fully in” Nato and its Article 5 collective defence clause, “there is a resource issue where they need to look both east and west”, he said.

“In the past, in wars of choice, we’ve outsourced our lethality to others. We’ve got to make sure that we increase our lethality … across all of our single services.”

Having “outsourced” to the US in the past, Europe and the UK have now pledged to “up our game on defence spending”, he said.

open image in gallery Nato secretary general Mark Rutte has called Europe ‘Russia’s next target’ ( REUTERS )

He added: “The shadow of war is knocking on Europe’s door once more. That’s the reality. We’ve got to be prepared to deter it. Collectively in Nato, we’ve got to remember that numerically – we outmatch Russia significantly.”

Ukraine has pushed back against a US-drafted plan and submitted its own 20-point document to Washington as part of negotiations.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the US has proposed a possible “free economic zone” in the Donbas region, which would see Ukrainian forces withdraw and Russia agree to remain where they are and not enter the territory.

He reportedly said there would need to be elections or a referendum for Ukraine to approve any such move.

open image in gallery British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street on Monday ( Getty Images )

The UK and French-led coalition of the willing group of countries on Thursday discussed progress on mobilising frozen Russian sovereign assets to use to fund Ukraine and agreed it was a “pivotal moment” for Kyiv and the Euro-Atlantic region.

Mr Zelensky told the meeting he was seeking a framework document on security guarantees from the US that he wanted to be approved by Congress.

“This would mean real, solid, legally binding security guarantees for our country, and they must actually be implemented,” he said.

Donald Trump has this week criticised Ukraine’s European allies as “weak” leaders of “decaying” nations failing to “produce” anything as “the war just keeps going on and on”.

open image in gallery The White House said on Thursday that the US president was ‘sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting’ and ‘wants action’ ( Getty Images )

But he spoke to Sir Keir, French president Emmanuel and German chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday in a call during which they discussed proposals to end the war in “pretty strong terms”, according to Mr Trump.

However, the White House said on Thursday that the US president was “sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting” and “wants action”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the US had not committed to sending an official to talks expected on Saturday.

“If there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, if we feel like those meetings are worthy of someone of the United States’s time this weekend, then we will send a representative,” she said.