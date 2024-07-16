Watch live: New European Parliament president elected

Support truly

Watch live as the European Parliament meets to elect its president and vice-presidents at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, 16 July.

The current president is Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, who has been predicted to secure a second term unchallenged.

Though Spain's Irene Montero is also standing, her bid for election is symbolic and unlikely to disrupt Ms Metsola's re-election.

Ms Metsola is the youngest person to have been elected to the position at 43 years old; she took over in 2022 after former president David Sassoli died.

She is the first Maltese person and the first woman in two decades to take on the role.

It comes as the new Parliament is set to vote in a secret ballot whether to approve Ursula von der Leyen as the European Council's chosen candidate for President of the European Commission.