Watch live as leaders arrive at European Political Community summit in Granada

Watch live as European leaders arrive at the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain, on Thursday 5 October.

The third meeting will bring together leaders from across the continent, building on the work of the previous meetings of the European Political Community.

Delegates will discuss how to make Europe more resilient, prosperous and geostrategic, according to the summit’s website.

The meeting will take place ahead of the informal meeting of the European Council, and 47 heads of state and government are invited to take part, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

So far, the European Political Community has met twice.

At the first meeting in October 2022, leaders mainly discussed peace and security issues, especially Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis.

Eight months later, at the following meeting in June 2023, they discussed joint efforts for peace and security, energy resilience and connectivity and mobility in Europe.

The next European Political Community meeting will take place in the United Kingdom.