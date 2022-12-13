Eva Kaili denies receiving cash from Qatar as EU corruption row grows

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A MEP identified as a key suspect in a possible money laundering and corruption scandal which has rocked the European Union has denied receiving money from a Gulf State.

Breaking her silence through a lawyer’s statement, vice-pesident Eva Kaili, a Greek MEP and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, denied allegations that Qatar had lavished her with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

“Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Kaili in Greece, told Open TV.

“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position,” Dimitrakopoulos said.

He added that Kaili had “undertaken no commercial activity in her life”.

It comes after Greece froze Ms Kaili’s assets on Monday, while the European Parliament suspended her from her duties as one of 14 vice presidents of the governing body.

By Tuesday, political group leaders of the European Parliament decided unanimously that Ms Kaili should be stripped of her roles as vice president.

Parliament’s president Roberta Metsola told the chamber on Tuesday that the full parliament will vote later today and she will cease her duties if there is a two-thirds majority to end her term.

World Cup host Qatar has categorically rejected accusations of any wrongdoing.

“Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed,” a Doha official said at the weekend.

Ms Kaili’s denial came as Belgian investigators descended on the European Parliament in Brussels to search offices as the parliament president, Roberta Metsola, warned MEPs that “democracy is under attack”.

The search was the 20th carried out since Friday.

Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids were conducted by police. There were claims of large sums of money being found in a suitcase in Brussels hotel room as well as in a flat.

Two MEPs’ homes were also searched.

Aside from Ms Kaili, it is understood that at least three of those detained by authorities were either Italian citizens or originally came from Italy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the accusations of corruption “very serious” and called for the establishing of a new ethics body to oversee the EU parliament.

Ms Metsola vowed to restore integrity to the parliament’s integrity. “European democracy is under attack and our free and democratic societies are under attack,” she said.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said the allegations amounted to”an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law.

“This is about the credibility of Europe,” she added.