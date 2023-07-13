For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the sister of Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for over 100 days, holds a news conference on Thursday, 13 July.

Danielle Gershkovich is speaking at the National Press Club in Washington DC, where she will describe how her family has been impacted by her brother’s dentention.

The American citizen was detained on espionage charges by Russian security services on 29 March 2023 - he is the first overseas journalist to be charged with espionage by Russia since the Cold War.

Mr Gershkovich is being held in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, where a court has ordered he should remain until at least 30 August according to Russian media.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that the US has held discussions with Russia regarding a possible prisoner swap to bring Mr Gershkovich home.

“There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We are prepared to do hard things in order to get our citizens home, including getting Evan home. I do not want to give false hope.”

At Wednesday’s event, talks will also be held on what The Wall Street Journal and the US government are doing to seek Mr Gershkovich’s return, perspectives on Russia’s criminalisation of journalism, and what Mr Gershkovich’s case says about press freedom worldwide.