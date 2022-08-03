For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

A volcano in Iceland near Reykjavik has begun to erupt less than a year after its first eruption in 6,000 years had ended.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located about 20 miles (about 32km) away from Keflavik airport, in the southwest of the island nation.

No flights have been disrupted and the international airport has remained open. Roads in the area have been closed.

Lava has been coming out of a narrow fissure in the volcano, as seen in footage from a live video feed belonging to the Icelandic state broadcaster RUV.

The lava has been flowing over an area of solidified lava that was emitted during last year’s eruption that lasted several months.

The eruption that started in March 2021 took six months to come to an end. It was the volcano’s first eruption in 6,000 years, and the first eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula in more than 800 years.

Tourism website Visit Iceland said that the 2021 eruption began with a fissure that was 180 metres (600ft) long.

It said that it has been known as a “tourist eruption” as it was deemed relatively safe for people to come close to it to watch, especially as its location is close to the capital city and international airport.

It adds: “The lava flow was soon concentrated in two craters that erupted continuously. There was no explosive activity producing ash plumes, as happened in the Eyjafjallajökull 2010 eruption, causing a shutdown in air traffic over Europe.

“In this case, the eruption turned out to be an effusive fissure eruption, producing a steady outflow of basaltic lava of about 6m3 and releasing volcanic gases.

“After a few weeks, new fissures formed and new vents started to open while others became inactive. At one point, six craters were erupting simultaneously.”

More follows