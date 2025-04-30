Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While betting on the next papal election is discouraged in the Vatican's home country, thousands of Italians have found a different way to engage with the upcoming conclave: Fantapapa.

The online game, inspired by fantasy sports leagues, has attracted nearly 60,000 players, blending the worlds of church and football.

International gambling companies are offering odds on potential successors to Pope Francis, with cardinals convening on May 7. However, licensed Italian gambling platforms are abstaining from taking bets on the "papabili," as the papal contenders are known.

Fantapapa provides an alternative for those seeking a pre-conclave gaming experience.

Similar to Fantasy Football, players create a team of 11 papal candidates and win points if a team member is mentioned prominently in media within Italy and beyond. Extra points are allocated if one of your picks is elected, with bonuses for correct guesses on other elements such as the name taken by the new pontiff.

"As of now (Cardinal Matteo) Zuppi is the preferred candidate and, notably, most of the followers on our Instagram profile are women," Pietro Pace, one of the creators, told Reuters.

open image in gallery wiss Guards salute a cardinal as he arrives for a general congregation meeting in the Vatican, as seen from Rome, Italy, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo ( REUTERS )

Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna and the head of the Italian bishops' conference, is a well-known figure in the country.

Pace, an AI architect at Microsoft, and Mauro Vanetti, a video game developer, started working on the platform in February when Francis went into hospital. The game, which is free to play and carries no adverts, went online shortly after he died on April 21, and the number of users approached 60,000 this week.

"There are no prizes, it's just for fun and for the eternal glory," Pace said.

open image in gallery The Fantapapa game ( Photo from Fantapapa )

Betting on the conclave is not illegal in Italy, but it is discouraged.

"In Italy there is no law expressly prohibiting betting on the election of the pope," explained Nicola Tani, head of specialist media outlet Agipronews.

"However, the Customs Agency, which authorises the subject of bets in advance, has informally asked gaming licensees to avoid offering odds on the election of the pope, as is the case for Italian political elections," Tani added.

open image in gallery Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives for a college of cardinals' meeting, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

For gambling companies elsewhere, bets on the pope fall into the novelty category of one-off events that cannot be judged by conventional statistics or sporting form. Sums wagered are relatively small.

On Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market, the "Who will be the next Pope?" market has seen a modest $10 million in total volume. By comparison, a possible Fed decision on interest rates in May has seen almost $30 million in bets.

Who are the favourites for the next Pope and what are the odds?

"There's already plenty of speculation on the next Pope, and currently we make the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, our favourite at 9/4," said Lee Phelps, spokesperson for British-based gambling group William Hill.

He added that "Luis Antonio Tagle is second in our market at 3/1 and would become the first Asian Pope in history, while Matteo Zuppi and Peter Turkson are both priced at 6/1.”

Tagle is from the Philippines. Turkson is from Ghana and would be the first Black pope in modern history.