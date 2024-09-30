Far right in first Austria national election win since Second World War

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Freedom Party has secured the first far-right national parliamentary election victory in post-Second World War Austria – finishing ahead of the governing conservatives after tapping into anxieties about immigration, inflation and Ukraine.

Preliminary official results showed the Freedom Party finishing first with 29.2 per cent of the vote and Chancellor Karl Nehammer's Austrian People's Party was second with 26.5 per cent. The centre-left Social Democrats were in third place with 21 per cent. The outgoing government — a coalition of Mr Nehammer's party and the environmentalist Greens — lost its majority in the lower house of parliament.

Herbert Kickl, a former interior minister and longtime campaign strategist who has led the Freedom Party since 2021, wants to be chancellor, but that will be difficult. To become Austria's new leader, he would need a coalition partner to command a parliamentary majority. Rivals have said they won't work with Mr Kickl in government.

The far right has benefited from frustration over high inflation, the war in Ukraine and the C-19 pandemic. It has also built on worries about migration.

In its election programme, titled "Fortress Austria," the Freedom Party calls for "remigration of uninvited foreigners," for achieving a more "homogeneous" nation by tightly controlling borders and suspending the right to asylum via an emergency law.

The Freedom Party also calls for an end to sanctions against Russia, is highly critical of Western military aid to Ukraine and wants to bow out of the European Sky Shield Initiative, a missile defense project launched by Germany. Mr Kickl has criticized "elites" in Brussels and called for some powers to be brought back from the European Union to Austria.

"We don't need to change our position, because we have always said that we're ready to lead a government, we're ready to push forward this change in Austria side by side with the people," Mr Kickl said in an appearance alongside other party leaders on ORF public television. "The other parties should ask themselves where they stand on democracy," he added, arguing that they should "sleep on the result."

Mr Nehammer said it was "bitter" that his party missed out on first place, but noted he brought it back from lower poll ratings. He has often said he won't form a coalition with Mr Kickl and said that "what I said before the election, I also say after the election."

More than 6.3 million people were eligible to vote for the new parliament in Austria, an EU member that has a policy of military neutrality.

Mr Kickl has achieved a turnaround since Austria's last parliamentary election in 2019. In June, the Freedom Party narrowly won a nationwide vote for the first time in the European Parliament election, which also brought gains for other European far-right parties.

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, whose party dominates the Netherlands' new government, congratulated the Freedom Party on social network X Sunday. So did Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The Freedom Party is a long-established force but Sunday's result was its best yet in a national parliamentary election, beating the 26.9 per cent it scored in 1999.

In 2019, its support slumped to 16.2 per cent after a scandal brought down a government in which it was the junior partner. Then-vice chancellor and Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache resigned following the publication of a secretly recorded video in which he appeared to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

The leader of the Social Democrats, a party that led many of Austria's post- Second World War governments, positioned himself as the polar opposite to Mr Kickl. Andreas Babler ruled out governing with the far right and labeled Mr Kickl "a threat to democracy."

The popularity of Mr Nehammer's People's Party declined sharply compared with 2019. Support for the Greens, their coalition partner, also dropped to 8 per cent.

During the election campaign, Mr Nehammer portrayed his party, which has taken a tough line on immigration in recent years, as "the strong center" that would guarantee stability amid multiple crises.

But crises ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting rising energy prices and inflation also cost it support. The government also angered many Austrians in 2022 with a short-lived coronavirus vaccine mandate, the first in Europe.

But the recent flooding caused by Storm Boris that hit Austria and other countries may have helped Mr Nehammer slightly narrow the gap as a crisis manager.

The People's Party is the far right's only way into government, and now holds the key to forming any administration.

Mr Nehammer repeatedly excluded joining a government led by Mr Kickl, describing him as a "security risk" for the country, but didn't rule out a coalition with the Freedom Party itself — which would imply Mr Kickl renouncing a position in government. But that looks very unlikely with the Freedom Party in first place.

The alternative would be an alliance between the People's Party and the Social Democrats — with or without the liberal Neos, who took 9 per cent of the vote.

A final official result will be published later in the week after a small number of remaining postal ballots have been counted, but those won't change the outcome substantially.

About 300 protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Vienna Sunday evening, holding placards with slogans including "Kickl is a Nazi."

Associated Press