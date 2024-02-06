Jump to content

Watch live: Farmers block Spanish highway to France as protests spread through Europe

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 06 February 2024 13:50
Comments
Close

Watch live as farmers block a Spanish highway leading to France on Tuesday, 6 February, as protests spread through the European Union against cheaper imports from areas outside the trading bloc.

Demonstrations caused numerous road closures in Spain on Tuesday as farmers blocked traffic on some of the country's main highways.

Agricultutal workers took to the highways with their tractors, causing disruption from Seville and Granada in the south up to Girona near the French border, according to traffic authorities.

They have joined colleagues in other European countries protesting against high costs, bureaucracy, and competition from non-EU nations.

Like those in France, Belgium, Italy and Portugal, Spanish farmers say demanding rules imposed on EU farmers to protect the environment makes them less competitive than those in other regions such as Latin America or other non-EU countries.

