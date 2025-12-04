Former EU foreign policy chief facing fraud probe resigns as head of the College of Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union’s former foreign policy chief on Thursday resigned from her post as the head of a prestigious institute of European studies after becoming embroiled in a fraud investigation.

Federica Mogherini announced in a statement that she was stepping down as Rector of the College of Europe based in the Belgian city of Bruges and Director of the European Union Diplomatic Academy.

Mogherini gave no reason for her resignation, saying only that she had done so “in line with the utmost rigor and fairness with which I always carried out my duties.”

“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, esteem, and support that students, faculty, staff, and Alumni of the College and the Academy have shown and are showing to me,” she said.

Mogherini was detained for questioning Tuesday after authorities in Belgium raided the offices of the EU diplomatic service in Brussels and the college in Bruges.

Mogherini, a senior college staff member and a senior official from the European Commission were questioned by the Belgian Federal Judicial Police and later released as they were not considered a flight risk, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The accusations concern procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest and violation of professional secrecy,” the prosecutor’s office said.