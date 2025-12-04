Former EU foreign policy chief accused of fraud and corruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is among three people who have been formally accused of procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest and violation of professional secrecy, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

The three individuals were detained on Tuesday as part of an EU fraud investigation and have now been released while the investigation is ongoing, EPPO said.

According to EPPO, the investigation concerns suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats.

"Regarding the procedure to establish the European Union Diplomatic Academy, yesterday I clarified my position with the investigators acting on behalf of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office," Mogherini said in a statement.

"I have full confidence in the justice system ... I will obviously continue to offer my full collaboration to the authorities."

open image in gallery Mogherini was the EU's high representative for foreign and security policy and head of its diplomatic service from 2014 to 2019 ( AP )

EPPO referred to the other two suspects as a senior staff member at the College of Europe in Bruges and a senior official from the European Commission.

Three sources said one of the detainees was senior EU diplomat Stefano Sannino.

Sannino could not be reached for comment.

"All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the competent Belgian courts of law," EPPO also said.

The arrests followed raids at the EU's diplomatic service in Brussels, at the College of Europe - an elite university in Bruges that educates many EU officials - and at the houses of suspects.

open image in gallery Senior EU diplomat Stefano Sannino ( AP )

Mogherini was the EU's high representative for foreign and security policy and head of its diplomatic service from 2014 to 2019. She became rector of the College of Europe in 2020.

Mogherini and Sannino, both Italian nationals, are well known in Brussels diplomatic circles, and news of their detentions sent shockwaves through the EU community.

In a letter sent to the staff of the EU's diplomatic service on Wednesday and seen by Reuters, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said "the allegations are deeply shocking but should in no way tarnish the good work that the vast majority of you are doing every day".

"Please rest assured that we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing complete transparency," she said, adding that "I would like to reiterate my confidence in the authorities that due process is observed and that the presumption of innocence is maintained."