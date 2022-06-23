Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with Hitler images ‘murders his wife’

Pistols, knives, military uniforms, substantial quantities of ammunition and other military gear were unearthed by police

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 23 June 2022 15:44
Comments
<p>The wife’s body is reported to have been spotted by neighbours who then contacted the police</p>

The wife’s body is reported to have been spotted by neighbours who then contacted the police

(YouTube / Vlog Ha Hoang)

A Spanish aristocrat whose home was adorned with images of Hitler and stocked with an unlicensed arsenal of weapons is believed to have murdered his wife in a wealthy neighbourhood of Madrid.

Fernando Gonzalez de Castejon, who is the 53-year-old Count of Atares and Marques of Perija, shot his 44-year-old wife called Gema as well as her 73-year-old friend before shooting himself dead.

The three dread bodies were discovered at a flat in the Salamanca district, one of the richest areas in the Spanish capital, earlier in the week.

Local media report the count’s body and the body of the elderly woman were in the living room, while his wife’s body was found in the kitchen with a shot to the head.

The wife’s body is reported to have been spotted by neighbours who then contacted the police.

Recommended

Pistols, knives, military uniforms, substantial quantities of ammunition and other military gear were unearthed by police after the incident.

Spanish press reported Gonzalez de Castejon perpetrated domestic abuse against his wife during their marriage.

Police have said the aristocrat, who was known as the count by local residents, did not have a licence for the weapons arsenal discovered at his home.

Data shows some 1,150 women have been killed by their partners or former partners in Spain since 2003 when they first started recording these statistics. A number of killings of women have provoked fury in Spain in recent years - with protesters marching to show their opposition to femicides.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in