Finland to officially join Nato on Tuesday, Stoltenberg confirms

Finland will officially become a member of Nato on Tuesday, according to senior officials, after a long-fought campaign for the country’s accession to the military alliance.

The news was confirmed by both the Finnish president’s office and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who said the move would make Finland “safer”.

“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at Nato headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security and for Nato as a whole,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

“Sweden will also be safer as a result,” he added.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to seek Nato membership in May 2022. Its membership was ratified by Turkey last week, lifting the last hurdle to accession for the Nordic nation that shares a long border with Russia.

Ankara will hand its official texts to US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels. Mr Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

Tuesday will mark the first enlargement of the defence bloc since North Macedonia joined in 2020, and makes Finland the 31st member of the alliance.

The addition of Finland, which shares a 1,340 kilometer (832 miles) border with Russia, will more than double the size of Nato’s border with Russia.

Finland and neighboring Sweden jointly applied for Nato membership last year. The countries, which have close cultural, economic and political ties, planned to enter the alliance simultaneously.

Sweden’s bid, however, has stalled due to opposition from Turkey, whose president has said his country wouldn’t ratify membership before disputes between Ankara and Stockholm were resolved.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has accused Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations.

Hungary’s parliament also has yet to ratify Sweden’s accession to Nato, and it remains unclear when it will do so.

