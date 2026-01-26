Finland tackles undersea cable sabotage amid Russian threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finland is set to establish a new maritime surveillance centre in the Gulf of Finland, a move aimed at protecting critical undersea infrastructure amidst heightened regional tensions.

The initiative, announced by Finland's Border Guard, will involve cooperation with other Baltic Sea states and the European Commission.

This development comes as the Baltic Sea region remains on high alert following a series of incidents involving power cables, telecommunications links, and gas pipelines since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The most recent event occurred on New Year's Eve, when Finnish authorities intercepted a cargo vessel en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable.

While NATO has increased its military presence in the area with frigates, aircraft, and naval drones, the Finnish surveillance centre is part of a broader joint action plan. This plan, proposed by the European Commission in February last year, seeks to enhance the overall security of submarine cables across the region.

"We are developing, and we have the need for, broader preventive measures, even before any harm has occurred," Mikko Hirvi, Head of Maritime Safety and Security at the Finnish Border Guard, told Reuters.

Finnish police seized a vessel suspected of damaging a telecommunications cable that runs between Helsinki and Tallinn in the Gulf of Finland on New Year’s Eve ( Lehtikuva/Finnish Police )

The preventive measures include sensors in the seabed, artificial intelligence solutions for enhanced and real-time analysis of maritime traffic and exchanging information on vessels with allies, he added, declining to comment on which capabilities were already operational.

Hirvi said the surveillance centre would be built gradually, drawing on the Border Guard's existing capabilities, and that Finland planned also to seek EU funding for it.

After a Chinese container ship sailed on after damaging a gas pipeline and cables in the Baltic seabed in 2023, Finnish authorities have boarded and seized two vessels - the oil tanker Eagle S in December 2024 and the cargo vessel Fitburg in December 2025 - on suspicion that they had severed undersea cables by dragging their anchors.

By seizing the ships, authorities managed to prevent further damage from happening, Hirvi said.

Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District, said factors to be monitored included unusual deviations in vessels' speed or course.

"For the past year in particular, we have focused on obtaining real-time information about vessel deviations," he told Reuters.