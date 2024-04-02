Several injured in Finland school shooting as police order people to stay indoors
The shooting took place at the Viertola school which has around 800 students
Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, Finnish police said in a statement.
Authorities responded to the incident at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, shortly after 9am local time.
Police are urging people nearby the school, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade, to stay indoors.
“Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers,” the police said in a statement.
The force added that a suspect had later been apprehended.
More follows on this breaking news story....
