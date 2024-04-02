Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Several injured in Finland school shooting as police order people to stay indoors

The shooting took place at the Viertola school which has around 800 students

Athena Stavrou
Tuesday 02 April 2024 08:49
Comments
<p>Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday</p>

Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday

(google maps)

Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, Finnish police said in a statement.

Authorities responded to the incident at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, shortly after 9am local time.

Police are urging people nearby the school, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade, to stay indoors.

“Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers,” the police said in a statement.

The force added that a suspect had later been apprehended.

More follows on this breaking news story....

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in