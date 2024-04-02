For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, Finnish police said in a statement.

Authorities responded to the incident at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb to the capital Helsinki, shortly after 9am local time.

Police are urging people nearby the school, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade, to stay indoors.

“Police are at the scene investigating the incident. Bystanders are asked to stay away from the area and indoors. The door should not be opened to strangers,” the police said in a statement.

The force added that a suspect had later been apprehended.

