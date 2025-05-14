Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Residents told to close windows as huge fire sends black smoke across Spanish city

The explosion happened at midday in an industrial park in Alcalá de Guadaíra

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 14 May 2025 15:52 BST
Spain Industrial Explosion
An explosion at a chemical plant near Seville sent a huge pillar of smoke over the city and prompted Spanish authorities to urge nearby residents to stay indoors.

No one was reported injured in the incident, emergency services said Wednesday.

Officials recommended that local residents close their windows to stop smoke fumes from entering their homes.

The explosion happened at midday in an industrial park in Alcalá de Guadaíra, located about 20 minutes to the east of Seville's city center.

Smoke billows from a fire at a chemical plant in Seville, Spain May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Smoke billows from a fire at a chemical plant in Seville, Spain May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (REUTERS)

A thick plume of black smoke formed above the building which contained chemical products. Emergency services immediately cleared personnel from the plant site.

