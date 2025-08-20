Chaos at Milan Malpensa Airport after passenger ‘set fire to check-in desk’
Travellers were seen outside the building as emergency crews worked to battle the flames, which filled the terminal with thick smoke
A major European airport has been forced to close off parts of its terminal after a fire broke out at a check-in desk.
Part of Milan Malpensa Airport’s Terminal One was closed after a man reportedly set fire to the check-in area, according to Varese News.
Travellers were seen queuing outside the building as emergency crews worked to battle the flames, which filled the terminal with thick smoke.
After first setting fire to a waste bin, the man damaged check-in desks and information screens with a hammer, the local outlet reported.
According to Corriere Di Novara, the suspect set the fire using a flammable liquid.
A SEA employee noticed the rising smoke and intervened while he was destroying screens between desks 12 and 13, Varese News added.
Border Police officers soon arrived and restrained the man, while staff from airport security company ICTS worked to put out the flames.
The SEA employee who intervened was injured and treated by emergency medical services.
The hammer was taken by Polaria officers, who are now investigating the incident and the attacker’s motives.
More follows this breaking news story...