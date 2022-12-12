Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major fire damages second Russian shopping centre in four days

Fire broke out at construction supplies centre in Balashikha

Emily Atkinson
Monday 12 December 2022 16:59
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Huge fire rages at shopping centre in Moscow

A fire the size of a football pitch has caused untold damage to a shopping centre near Moscow - just four days after a major blaze damaged a second in the region.

Images posted on Telegram by Russia‘s emergencies ministry showed that the fire at a construction supplies centre in Balashikha had caused part of the roof to collapse, with smoke billowing into the air.

The fire in the satellite town of 500,000 people on the outskirts of the Russian capital grew to 9,000 sq m (100,000 sq feet) before eventually being brough under control, the ministry said in a statement.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in