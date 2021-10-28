The crew of a British fishing boat detained by French police are “in good spirits” and will remain onboard the vesseluntil its release, its owner has said.

Scottish firm Macduff Shellfish said its main concern was the welfare of the crew on the Cornelis ship, which was boarded by French authorities on Wednesday.

France said the scallop vessel was detained for not having the correct licence to fish its waters, but the trawler’s owners said it was operating legally.

It was still being held in the port at Le Havre, a city in Normandy, on Thursday.

It comes amid a bitter and escalating row between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The UK government has summoned the French ambassador in an attempt to make progress in the dispute.

As the Macduff Shellfish boat remained moored in Le Havre’s port, Andrew Brown, the Scottish firm’s director of sustainability and public affairs, said: “Our priority concern is for the welfare of the crew of the Cornelis.

The crew are in good spirits and will remain on board the vessel until its release.”

Mr Brown said on Thursday the skipper of the boat had left the ship to be interviewed by authorities and “we have ensured that he has legal representation throughout these discussions”.

He added the scallop vessel was ordered into a French port on Wednesday “while legally fishing for scallop in French waters”.

“It appears our vessel has been caught up in the ongoing dispute between the UK and France on the implementation of the Brexit Fishing Agreement,” he said.

“We are looking to the UK government to defend the rights of the UK fishing fleet and ensure that the fishing rights provided under the Brexit Fishing agreement are fully respected by the EU.

“We will vigorously defend ourselves against any claims.”

The French maritime ministry said two British vessels were sanctioned by authorities on Wednesday: one for obstructing checks and the second for not having a licence to fish in French waters. The latter was diverted into Le Havre’s port, the statement added.

George Eustice, the UK environment secretary, told MPs on Thursday he understood the Cornelis vessel was on a list provided by the Marine Management Organisation to the European Union, who granted a licence.

“We are seeing some reports that, for some reason, they were subsequently withdrawn from the list; it’s unclear why that might have been at the moment,” he added.

It comes amid anger in France after the UK and Jersey turned down applications from dozens of French boats to fish in their waters in what Paris said was a breach of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

French ministers have warned they will block British boats from some ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between France and the UK if the issue is not resolved by Tuesday.

Annick Giradin, France’s minister for the seas, tweeted on Thursday: “It’s been nine months since French fishermen have not been able to work.” She also accused the UK of breaching their agreement.

A UK government spokesperson said proposed French actions were “unjustified” and they regretted “confrontational language” used by France in the row.

The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned French ambassador Catherine Colonna for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues.

Lord Frost said he was “concerned by French plans on fisheries and beyond” and expected to have more to say on Friday.