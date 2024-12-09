Two dead and nine injured after explosion at fuel depot in Florence
Explosion heard ‘miles away’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two people have been kiled and nine others injured after an explosion at a storage facility owned by an oil company near Florence.
Pictured shared on social media showed a plume of smoke rising from the explosion sight in the in Calenzano, a town some 18 miles from Florence, Italy on Monday morning.
Local media reported that the loud explosion rocked the building, owned by Italian oil industry company Eni, was heard from miles away shortly after 10am local time.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments