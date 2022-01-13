Man arrested over slaughter of British family in French Alps released and ruled out of investigation
‘The investigation continues,’ said French officials
A man re-arrested over the case involving the murder of three members of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps has been released without charge.
Annecy prosecutor Lise Bonnet confirmed on Thursday evening that the 57-year-old, not identified by name, had ‘been ruled out’ from the police investigation following his arrest 24 hours earlier.
“No charges have been brought against the person who was questioned,” said the prosecutor. “The explanation given and the verifications done allow us to rule out his participation in the facts. The investigation continues.”
That investigation centres on the gunning down of Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and his mother-in-law Suhaila al-Allaf, 74, in September 2012.
All three were killed in their BMW car at a lay-by close to Lake Annecy, in eastern France, while cyclist Sylvain Mollier, 45, also died in the bloodbath after being shot seven times at point blank range.
The Al-Hillis’ daughter, Zeena, four, hid in the footwell of the vehicle and was unscathed, while her sister, Zainab, seven, was shot and pistol-whipped but recovered.
The family, from Surrey, were on a camping holiday at the time.
Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, the arrested man’s lawyer, said his client had been wrongfully arrested and been ‘put through hell’.
