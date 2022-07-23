Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Baby dies in overheated car in France after father forgets to drop toddler to nursery

Infant ‘died of suffocation and dehydration’, investigations suggest

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 23 July 2022 15:01
Comments
<p>Baby dies in overheated car in France while father goes to work </p>

Baby dies in overheated car in France while father goes to work

(Getty Images)

A baby was found dead after being left in a scorching hot car in France’s heatwave this week.

The 14-month-old was discovered in a car park at aeronautics company Safran in Bordes, southwest France on Wednesday afternoon.

It is reported that the father “forgot” to drop his son off to nursery before he went to work, leaving the baby in a severely hot vehicle.

Public prosecutor, Cecile Gensac, said that initial investigations suggest the baby “died of suffocation and dehydration”, the Mail Online reported.

Emergency services rushed to the car park at around 5pm, after the baby’s mother realised that her child had not attended nursery.

Recommended

Both parents were sent to the hospital to be treated for shock, it was reported.

It comes as Europe has suffered extreme heat, causing a mass of devastating wildfires.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes while forests and grasslands have burned in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes after wildfires raged across Europe

(AFP via Getty Images)

So far this year, over 1.1 million acres have burned across Europe, which is vastly more than the average for the past 15 years of just 270,000.

In France, more than 2,000 firefighters from across the country rushed to the southwest region of Gironde to battle three wildfires – two large and one small – that destroyed at least 19,300 hectares of land.

Recommended

The nearby town of Cazaux recorded 42C on Monday, the highest since its weather station opened in 1921.

Jean-Luc Gleyze, Gironde’s regional president, said: “Because of the temperature, because of the wind, because of the lack of water in the air... it’s a monster and it’s very difficult to fight against it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in