France cautiously celebrates Bastille day clouded by covid-19

Thousands of troops marched in Paris to celebrate France's national day on Wednesday, held annually to commemorate the birth of the French Revolution.

Warplanes roared the skies leaving hues of red, blue and white and traditional parties took place up and down the country. Last year’s celebration was cancelled and replaced by a static ceremony honouring health care workers who died fighting coronavirus.

The government still decided to carry on with the parade along the cobblestoned Champs Elysees despite fears of the fast-spreading delta variant in recent weeks to bring back a sense of normality.

The number of people attending was limited, and they were restricted to a small section of the parade.

People attending had to show a special pass as proof that they were fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or had a negative virus test. The government announced similar restrictions for fireworks display gatherings at the Eiffel Tower set to take place, later that evening.

People arriving from across the country were glad to see the show in person, even if restrictions and queues frustrated their experience at times.

"I came especially for my son who is marching today," said Gaelle Henry from the northern city of Lille.

"It's nice to be able to get out a little bit and finally get some fresh air and think that all the people are here and that we are getting back to normal a little bit."

Masks were compulsory for those attending the parade but the soldiers marching were exempt from wearing face coverings. The French military said they have all been fully vaccinated or freshly tested for the virus.

The crowds cheered as President Emmanuel Macron rode atop a military reconnaissance vehicle along the Champs-Elysees, past restaurants, luxury boutiques and movie theatres closed during the pandemic. The clatter of hundreds of horseshoes accompanied military music as uniformed guards on horseback escorted the president.

Organisers of this year's event dubbed it an "optimistic Bastille Day" aimed at "winning the future" and "celebrating a France standing together behind the tricolour (flag) to emerge from the pandemic."

In recent weeks, the surge of the delta variant has once again dampened the French spirits, as the government announced compulsory vaccines for health workers on Monday.

An estimated 111,000 people have died from coronavirus in France. The government is pushing different initiatives to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

