Watch live as Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi give a joint statement at the Elysee Palace after watching the Bastille day parade on Friday, 14 July.

The Indian prime minister was a guest of honour at the military parade earlier in the day, which saw members of the Indian army march alongside French troops down the Champs-Elysees accompanied by a marching band.

During the parade, French-made Rafale fighter jets India bought in 2015 took part in a fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe.

As part of his two-day visit, Mr Modi was granted the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, on Thursday.

On Friday, the French president and the Indian leader will hold talks at the Elysee Palace before a state banquet at the Louvre museum.

Mr Modi’s visit has been criticised by human rights organisations who say they are concerned about the perceived growing authoritarian nature of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and accusations of discrimination against minorities.