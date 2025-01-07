Watch live: France marks 10 years since deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks with memorial service
Watch live as France marks 10 years since the deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks with special commemoration ceremonies on Tuesday (7 January).
President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will attend the ceremonies marking a decade since the tragedy.
Brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi burst into a meeting at the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo murdering cartoonists Cabu, Wolinski, Charb and Tignous on 7 January 2015.
Twelve people were killed in total, including a Muslim policeman on duty outside.
Two days later they were cornered and shot dead by police at a sign-making business near Charles-de-Gaulle airport.
On the same day, Amedy Coulibaly – a one-time prison associate of Cherif – killed four Jews in a synchronised hostage-taking at a supermarket in eastern Paris.
Coulibaly, who was shot dead by police, had killed a policewoman the day before.
