France announces record of nearly 370,000 Covid cases in one day

France reported a record 368,149 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The previous record of 332,252 new cases in one day was set on 5 January, since when France has recorded another two days with totals above 300,000.

The highly contagious Omicron is the dominant variant in France and has driven the extraordinary case numbers seen lately.

Hospitalisations have also been rising amid the case surge. On Monday, there were 22,749 people in hospital with coronavirus, up 726 on the day before. This was the biggest increase since April 2021.

French hospital data, which unlike the UK, breaks down admissions by coronavirus variant reflects the understanding of Omicron as causing a milder illness.

Data from the end of December shows that patients infected with Omicron mainly go to conventional hospital settings rather than critical care, with the new variant making up 54 per cent of those admitted to the former and only 19 per cent of patients admitted to the later.

Olivier Veran, the French health minister, had expected Tuesday’s figure to be the highest ever. Before the data was released, he said: Another 350,000 new infections will be reported this evening, even a little more than that. We have never before seen such numbers since the start of the health crisis.”

By mid-January, the government aims to introduce a vaccine pass that will make inoculation mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events.

Until now, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test have been sufficient.

The government on Monday lifted requirements for schoolchildren to take a PCR test if a classmate is infected with the virus. From now on, three negative self-tests will be proof that a child is safe to go to school, the government said.

The surge in cases had led to chaos and paralysis in French schools over the last week.

Jean Castex, the French prime minister, said all schools would have been closed in days if they had continued to close after one case.

Additional reporting by agencies