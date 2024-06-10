Emmanuel Macron has taken a massive gamble. He has called a bombshell snap parliamentary election after the far right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen received more than double the vote that Macron's centrist list in the European parliamentary elections.

The French president could have tried to ignore these European election results, written them off an an aberration that has no practical impact on France's own politics. With the Olympics later in the summer in Paris, Macron could have focused on that. But the gains Le Pen's party – which she fronts with 28-year-old Jordan Bardella – have made make in the European parliament were clear in the polls for weeks, giving Macron plenty of time to plot his move.

The truth is that he is stuck. his Renaissance party lost its parliamentary majority in 2002 and has been limping through getting legislation passed using ad hoc deals with the conservative Les Republicains to pass legislation. With the country's budget to be voted upon in the autumn, which could prove explosive and could see attempts to bring the government down in any case. National Rally are also doing well in French national polling. Macron has clearly decided he is better trying to grasp the initiative.