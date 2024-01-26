Jump to content

Watch live: French farmers on tractors block roads as protest approaches Paris

Holly Patrick
Friday 26 January 2024 09:18
Watch live as farmers in France riding their tractors approach Paris, intensifying protests against what they call unjust standards and competition that threaten their livelihood.

It comes after they blocked highways and dumped crates of imported produce on Thursday (25 January), demanding urgent action is taken on low farmgate prices, green regulation and free-trade policies.

Dozens of tomatoes, cabbages, and cauliflowers that a group of farmers said were imported were scattered across the A7 highway that links Marseille and Lyon.

The FNSEA farming union has given the government a list of their demands, including better enforcement of a law designed to safeguard farmgate prices.

They are also calling for continued diesel tax breaks for agricultural vehicles, the immediate payment of EU agricultural subsidies, guarantees on insurance payouts related to health and climate, and immediate aid for winemakers and organic farmers.

The demonstrations are in their second week after first breaking out in southwest France.

Farmers have vowed that the action will continue as long as their demands are not met, posing the first big challenge for new prime minister Gabriel Attal.

