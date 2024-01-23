Woman killed after car hits roadblock set up by protesting farmers in France
A woman has died after a car hit a roadblock set up by farmers in southern France, as agricultural protests take over the nation.
“A car went into a farmers’ roadblock. It hit three people. One woman has died and two others were seriously injured. The three occupants of the car have been arrested,” a police spokesman said.
He said he could not immediately give more details about how the car hit the roadblock in the Ariege region.
Across the country, France’s farmers have been protesting over a long list of grievances, which bans on pesticisdes that are cleared in other countries, unfair competition from Ukrainian imports and rising costs.
