Watch live as French farmers continue their protest on Wednesday 31 January, “besieging” Paris for a third day as they demand just prices and loosened regulations.

Major roads and motorways to the French capital have been blocked since Monday 29 January as thousands of farmers take part in the action.

Emmanuel Macron has blamed war-torn Ukraine for intensifying the European agricultural crisis by flooding the market and undercutting France.

The president said his nation wants “to have clear measures on imports from Ukraine because today we have in volume and quality things that are destabilising the European market, whether chicken or cereals.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson sent a message of support to the farmers, wishing them “good luck” in a message posted on social media website X entirely in French.

“French farmers. I bet no one has ever said that before, but good luck, coming from England,” the ex-Top Gear host wrote.