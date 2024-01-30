For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French farmers have laid siege to Paris as hundreds used tractors and hay bales to block key motorways during escalating nationwide protests over increased costs.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against low income, red tape and environmental policies that are pushing costs up in France and Europe more widely. The issue of subsidised Ukrainian grain exports to the European Union, which farmers say are undercutting their products, is among the causes of this problem.

French president Emmanual Macron announced that he would meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen this week in an attempt to obtain EU measures in favour of French farmers. But on Monday night, Mr Macron flew out to Sweden for a two-day trip despite the turmoil at home.

Using tractors, bales of hay and even sheep, the farmers have vowed to stay until their demands are met.

Farmers block a highway in Jossigny, east of Paris (AP)

“Whatever happens, we are determined to go to the end,” farmer Jean-Baptiste Bongard said as crowds of farmers huddled together around small fires on a highway in Jossigny, near Paris, blocked by the tractors in the early hours.

“If the movement needs to last a month, then it will last a month.”

Farmers stand by a fire as they are blocking the A4 highway near Jossigny, east of Paris, early on January 30 (AFP via Getty Images)

According to Ademe, a government agency, Paris would only have three days’ food supplies in the event of major disruption, as deliveries are made every day.

“The siege of Paris is underway,” said Damien Greffin, vice-chairman of the country’s biggest farming union, the FNSEA. He said the plan was to encircle the city but added that they were not planning to enter Paris.

Farmers stage a protest in Merksplas as farmers in several EU countries have been causing roadblocks on key highways (Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

In Longvilliers, southwest of Paris, both carriageways of the highway were blocked with tractors and bales of hay, with other traffic being diverted up a slip road as a queue of cars snaked into the distance.

On the other side of the capital, protesters were seen setting up barbecues and sleeping bags, further signs that they were there to stay.

The protests have been going on for more than a week, but increased in intensity on Monday in the run-up to an EU summit on Thursday when they hope their action and those of other farmers in Europe will grab the attention of the politicians focused on aid for Ukraine and the bloc's budget.

French farmers block a highway with their tractors during a protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation (REUTERS)

Elsewhere, farmers set bales of hay on fire to partly block access to Toulouse airport in southwestern France.

Farmers, who also want measures against cheap imports, are looking for more support from new prime minister Gabriel Attal, who will spell out his policy plans later on Tuesday, and from the agriculture minister, who is also due to make an announcement.

Wood is stacked on the road as vehicles are parked during a blockade by farmers on the A4 highway in Jossigny (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Belgian farmers angry about rising costs, European Union environmental policies and cheap food imports plan to block access roads to the Zeebrugge container port from Tuesday, the port said, confirming a report from financial daily De Tijd.

The protesters plan to bar access to the North Sea port, the country's second-largest, for at least 36 hours from 2pm local time (1pm GMT), the paper reported, citing organisers and police.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Stockholm Palace on January 30 despite domestic turmoil (Getty Images)

“Police services have received information about an action at the Zeebrugge port,” a port authority spokesman said. He said it was not clear what the action would entail.

Belgian farmers also disrupted traffic during the morning rush hour on Tuesday. One of the blockades was close to the Dutch border on the E19 highway, local media said.

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo is set to meet with farmers' associations on Tuesday.