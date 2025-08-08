Temperatures threaten to reignite blaze after France’s largest wildfire in decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French firefighters and local authorities are maintaining a high alert in the south of the country, despite containing France's largest wildfire in decades, as forecasts of soaring temperatures threaten to reignite the devastating blaze.

The inferno, which raged for three days across more than 160 square kilometres (62 square miles) of the Aude wine region, claimed one life and forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes. Fuelled by hot and dry conditions, the blaze rapidly spread, its perimeter reaching 90 kilometres.

Local authorities have urged continued vigilance throughout the weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) during another heatwave, raising fears of a renewed outbreak.

Region administrator Christian Pouget said some 1,000 people have not yet been able to return to their homes after the fire swept through 15 communes in the Corbières mountain region, destroying or damaging at least 36 homes. One person died at home, and at least 13 others were injured, including 11 firefighters, according to local authorities.

open image in gallery This photo provided by the Securite Civile on Friday, Aug.8, 2025 shows a firefighter battling wildfire on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 near Jonquieres, southern France. (Securite Civile via AP) ( Securite Civile )

Residents have been warned not to return home without authorization, as many roads remain blocked and dangerous. Those forced to flee have been housed in emergency shelters across 17 municipalities.

“On Tuesday when the fire started, we learned that the inhabitants of the nearby village of Durban-Corbières were arriving in Tuchan," Beatrice Bertrand, the mayor of Tuchan, told The Associated Press. "We have received and hosted over 200 people. We gave them food, thanks to local businesses who opened their stores despite it being very late.

"Civil Protection brought us beds. And also the local villagers offered their homes to welcome them. It was their first night here and many were shocked and scared.”

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire.

The fire was the largest recorded since France’s national fire database was created in 2006. But France’s minister for ecological transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, called the blaze the worst since 1949 and linked it to climate change.

Southern Europe has seen multiple large fires this summer. Scientists warn that climate change is exacerbating the frequency and intensity of heat and dryness, making the region more vulnerable to wildfires. Last month, a wildfire that reached the southern port of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, left around 300 people injured.

Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, with temperatures increasing at twice the speed of the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.