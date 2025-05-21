Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least three people died after heavy rainstorms hit France’s Var region causing widespread flooding on Tuesday.

A couple in their 80s died in Le Lavandou on the coast, where the mayor described “scenes of war” after a “truly violent, nasty, incomprehensible phenomenon”.

Aged 85 and 84, the couple were swept away with their vehicle when trying to leave the area. The woman’s body remained trapped inside the wreckage as of Tuesday afternoon, Toulon public prosecutor Samuel Finielz said.

Another person died after becoming trapped in a car in Vidauban, according to local authorities. The 81-year-old was also swept away in her vehicle, and died after her vehicle dropped into a ditch on a submerged country road.

open image in gallery A child walks past French police officers on a mud-covered street following a flood caused by heavy rain in Cavaliere village ( AFP via Getty Images )

Only the driver was saved by a local councillor who happened to be there, Vidauban mayor Claude Pianetti said on Facebook, according to Le Parisien.

Reinforcements were sent, particularly from Bouches-du-Rhône and Alpes-Maritimes, to support the 200 firefighters who carried out around fifty operations, "including some for rescues and securing people," the prefecture said.

The flooding has caused significant damage to the region in southeast France, causing power outages and damage to train tracks as water surged through the streets.

Roads and bridges suffered major damage in Le Lavandou, the town’s mayor said. The town sits around 30km (18 miles) east of St Tropez, and is a popular holiday spot on the French Riviera.

French forecaster Meteo France said an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain-flooding ended at 2pm in the Var region. Conditions are far more settled on Wednesday, with the rain making way for partial cloud, sun, and temperatures above 20 degrees, the forecaster’s website shows.

open image in gallery ( Emma Formeaux via REUTERS )

Gil Bernardi, mayor of Le Lavandou, said in a press conference according to Le Parisien that "255 mm of water fell in one hour, causing an enormous wave”, describing “torn-up roads” and “torn-down bridges”.

"There is nothing left, no electricity, no drinking water, no wastewater treatment plant," the elected official also described.

The local prefecture on Tuesday began assessing the damage to the municipality, including “accessibility to drinking water, condition of the wastewater treatment plants, condition of the roads”. Authorities added that the La Môle/Saint-Tropez airfield was closed due to the flooding.

French president Emmanuel Macron extended his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and loved ones of those who died in the floods.

“To all those affected, I want to say that the Nation will be there, fraternal and united. There, with the relief forces, to overcome the coming hours. There, to rebuild,” he wrote on X.