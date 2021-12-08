France releases Saudi man held over links to killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The Saudi man arrested in Paris over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been freed, after officials said it was a case of mistaken identity.

The release was confirmed by French prosecution officials.

On Tuesday, France arrested the man at an airport as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.

He was named as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard listed in American and British sanctions documents, as well as UN-commissioned report as having been involved in Khashoggi’s killing in Turkey.

Following the arrest, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said he “had nothing to do with the case in question”.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in October 2018 and was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.