France’s Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party has threatened to topple the country’s fragile coalition government if party’s cocerns over the cost of living concerns are not included in the country’s 2025 budget.

Ms Le Pen said that RN opposes increasing the tax burden on households, entrepreneurs or pensioners and that these demands were not yet reflected in the upcoming budget.

The far-right leader’s warning shot comes despite facing a major setback, with Paris prosecutors seeking a two-year prison sentence and an additional five-year ban from public office for suspected embezzlement of European Parliament funds. She denies the allegations. Analysts say Ms Le Pen‘s legal woes could accelerate her plans to bring down the government.

Prime minister Michel Barnier has suggested the divided government could use a controversial article in the constitution to ram the budget bill through legislature without a vote. But the move would likely trigger a no-confidence vote, which the RN and the left could use to topple the government.

“We will not accept that the purchasing power of the French be once again hit. This is a red line and if this red line is crossed, we will vote no-confidence,” Ms Le Pen told RTL radio.

The RN has traditionally focused on anti-immigration and security issues, but cost-of-living concerns have become a key part of Ms Le Pen’s election platform following inflation fears.

Asked about Ms Le Pen‘s threat, foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot told CNews television: “Those who would topple the government will deprive the country of a budget and create disorder and chaos.”

Ms Le Pen also said on Wednesday the RN would vote for far-left LFI party’s proposal to scrap President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. Left-wing lawmakers have said they would trigger a vote of no-confidence in the government.

To survive, Mr Barnier would need the RN to abstain from the vote.

While some RN lawmakers have been quick to wave the flag of non-cooperation, its head – and Le Pen protege – Jordan Bardella has said the decision will depend on whether the final cut of the budget reflects their demands.