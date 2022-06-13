Macron’s parliamentary majority under threat as left-wing vote surges

A coalition of left-wing political parties matched the performance of Emmanuel Macron’s party in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, threatening the president’s ability to form a legislative majority.

Mr Macron’s Ensemble list finished with virtually the same number of votes as the New Popular Ecological and Social Union, a coalition of leftist, centre-left and environmental groupings led by Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The results mean Mr Macron will likely struggle to forge a parliamentary majority of 289 at next week’s second round of voting.

“The presidential party, after the first round, is defeated and undone,” Mr Melenchon triumphantly declared. “In democracy, you have to convince,” he said. “We have convinced many.”

Marine Le Pen’s National Gathering drew nearly 19 per cent of the vote in turnout that was slightly less than 40 per cent of registered voters, the best ever first-round showing by the far-right in national legislative elections.

Mr Macron became the first French president to secure a second presidential term earlier this year since the late Jacques Chirac, but his ability to ram through his agenda will be imperilled if he fails to secure another parliamentary majority.

Ensemble’s 26 per cent first-round showing matched the left’s and was down on the 33 per cent his loyalists received in the 2017 first round.

Mr Melenchon’s supporters aim to corner Mr Macron into naming him the left-winger as prime minister, a prospect that analysts have said is slim but has helped galvanise voters.

“Melenchon is clearly not going to be prime minister, as the [the left] will have nowhere near a majority of seats,” said Arun Kapil, who teaches politics and history at the Catholic University of Paris. “As to whether he thought this was at all possible—which it was not—who knows? But great gimmick.”

Only five candidates running for 577 seats in the National Assembly managed to win outright majorities in elections where turnout was more than 25 per cent.

French voters will head again to polls on 19 June for the decisive second round, where they will choose between the top two vote-getters of the first round. Even Ms Le Pen, though winning 55 per cent of the vote in her northwest France constituency, will face off against a challenger in the second round because of low turnout.

“It is important not to give Emmanuel Macron an absolute majority, which he will abuse," she said after the vote. If voters do not show up, “we will enter a tunnel of five years, five years without light,” she said,

If the first round was an indicator of momentum and mobilisation, Mr Macron’s opponents appear to have the upper hand.

As the results came in, commentators cast doubt on Mr Macron’s ability to forge a majority without reaching out to another party, most likely the traditional centre-right, which drew around 10 per cent of first-round voters, or the left and ecologists, which together drew some 33 per cent of the vote.

“The absolute majority seems to be moving away for Ensemble,” Le Monde newspaper noted.

Four of the five candidates who clinched first-round victories were members of Mr Melenchon’s camp running for seats in Paris and its suburbs, underscoring gains that the French left has made in reaching out to poorer and ethnic minority communities that consider themselves neglected for decades by the French political establishment.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the French far-left opposition party (REUTERS)

“Moved and proud to be elected in the first round,” Paris lawmaker Danièle Obono, a self-described “afro-feminist” and “eco-socialist”, wrote on twitter after winning in the first ​round with 57 per cent of the vote. ​

Though described as a talented political player, Mr Melenchon is also considered a divisive and even toxic figure by many French, even on the left.

His reflexive anti-Americanism, opposition to Nato and the European Union, and his support for third-world dictators who espouse anti-western rhetoric have alarmed diplomats in western capitals.

Voters of the centre, centre-left and centre-right could now come together to deny him kingmaker status just as they have repeatedly allied in the second-round to deny Ms Le Pen or his father, Jean-Marie, the presidency over the last 20 years.