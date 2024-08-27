Left calls for protests across France as political crisis deepens for Macron

Support truly

Emmanuel Macron is facing a deepening crisis over the political deadlock France is facing – with calls for protests after the president refused to name prime minister from the left-wing coalition despite it winning the most parliamentary seats in the snap election last month.

The country’s national assembly is split between three blocs, the left, Mr Macron’s centrists and the far-right, none of which have a majority of seasts. The president’s decision not to choose the leftist the New Popular Front’s candidate, civil servant Lucie Castets, sparked anger.

The 37-year-old has said she is “incredibly concerned” at his decision and called for “people to mobilise.”

The French president has effectively shut the door on a potential leftist government – with the NFP comprising of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI), the Socialists, the Greens and the Communists – saying they would not win a confidence vote in parliament and that it was a “threat to institutional stability”. He convened more talks for Tuesday, but leftist parties were quick to dismiss them.

“This election is being stolen from us,” Green party chief Marine Tondelier told local radio. “We’re not going to continue these sham consultations with a president who doesn’t listen anyway ... and is obsessed with keeping control. He’s not looking for a solution, he’s trying to obstruct it,” Ms Tondelier added.

Lucie Castets pictured in the centre

Socialist Party president Olivier Faure told France 2 television he would not engage in what he called a “parody of democracy” now the prospect of a leftist-led government was off the table.

Under the French constitution, the prime minister is appointed by the president, who in theory is free to pick anyone for the post. Angered by the move, Ms Castets has accused Mr Macron of seeking to be “president, prime minister and party leader all at the same time”, adding that this was “not respectful of French voters or democracy.”

The NFP gained more than 190 seats in the elections, with Mr Macron’s centrist Ensemble Alliance gaining 160 and the far-right National Rally (RN) 140. All three have ruled out forming a coalition.

Mr Macron’s office has not given any indication of a timetable for naming a leader but a legal deadline of 1 October, by which a government must present a draft budget law for 2025, is looming.

Lucie Castets "appelle les gens à se mobiliser". La haute-fonctionnaire, choisie par le Nouveau Front populaire pour être candidate au poste de Première ministre dénonce "un déni de démocratie". Elle promet de continuer elle-même "de mobiliser pour incarner l'union de la gauche". pic.twitter.com/m9IlrDVvdJ — France Inter (@franceinter) August 27, 2024

Mr Macron has urged the left to cooperate with other political forces. The NFP has indicated it will not return to the Elysée unless it’s to discuss the appointment of Ms Castets.

In a statement released by the Elysée, Mr Macron said: “My responsibility is that the country is not blocked nor weakened. The Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communists have not yet proposed ways to cooperate with other political forces. It is now up to them to do so.”

Communist leader Fabien Roussel told BFM TV Mr Macron was going to trigger a “serious crisis in our country.”

But outgoing interior minister Gérald Darmanin defended Mr Macron, saying on news channel BFMTV: “The New Popular Front government has no chance of prospering for more than a day.”