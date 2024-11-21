Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caroline Darian, the daughter of main defendant Dominique Pelicot, shouted at him from the courtroom that he would “die alone like a dog” during the ongoing French mass rape trial.

Ms Darian, 45, has accused her father of drugging and abusing her, citing disturbing semi-naked photos found on his laptop. While Mr Pelicot denies abusing his daughter, he has confessed to drugging his wife, Gisele Pelicot, for years and orchestrating a scheme to have men rape her while she was unconscious.

On Wednesday, Mr Pelicot spoke about his daughter from the stand. “Some may laugh but it is my daughter I wish I could look at in the face. It hurts to see her like this. I would love to see her, I would love to talk to her,” he said.

Ms Darian responded: “I will never come see you. Never. You will die alone like a dog.”

“We all die alone. You especially.”

In her book, Et j’ai cessé de t’appeler papa, Ms Darian, writing under a pen name, recounts her growing torment over the suspicion that she too had fallen victim to her father’s “perversity”.

The book is set to be published in English, with the title And I Stopped Calling You Father, next month.

In his closing statement on Wednesday, Mr Pelicot again admitted to the charges of drugging his wife and orchestrating a scheme where men would rape her while she was unconscious, stating that his actions were driven by a desire to fulfil a “fantasy”.

“I came to do what I did through people who willingly accepted what I proposed,” he told the court.

Caroline Darian says she is ‘the forgotten one’ in the Mazan rape trial. She says he is convinced that she too was drugged and sexually assaulted by her father ( AFP via Getty )

Ms Pelicot is the main victim in the case that her daughter has described as one of “unbearable atrocities”. She has been left to suffer with four sexually transmitted infections from the assaults.

Ms Pelicot pushed for a public trial, choosing to forgo her anonymity in the hope that her testimony might shield other women from similar suffering.

Investigators have documented 92 alleged rapes of Ms Pelicot involving some 72 male suspects, 51 of whom have been identified.

She has described being “sacrificed on the altar of vice”.

Mr Pelicot was first arrested in September 2020 on suspicion of secretly filming up women’s skirts at a supermarket in Carpentras, France.

A subsequent search of his devices reportedly found hundreds of photos and pornographic videos of women, including some of his own family members.