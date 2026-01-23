Investigation launched into two baby deaths in Europe amid milk formula recall
Nestlé and Lactalis recalled batches of infant milk due to possible contamination with cereulide
French authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products subject to a precautionary recall earlier this month.
The French health ministry confirmed the ongoing examinations on Friday.
One of the babies, who died in Pessac, southwestern France, had been fed Guigoz powder milk, manufactured by Swiss group Nestle. The Bordeaux prosecutor's office stated that an investigation into the possible cause of this death is underway.
This development follows recalls by Nestlé and the privately owned French group Lactalis, who recalled batches of infant milk sold in France due to potential contamination with cereulide.
This toxin is known to cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. The specific infant formula consumed by the second baby has not yet been identified.
Despite the investigations, the ministry emphasised that there is currently no evidence linking the infant deaths directly to the recalled baby formula products. Nestle has acknowledged the ongoing inquiries.
"As stated by the authorities, at this stage nothing indicates any link between these tragic events and the consumption of our products," it said in an email to Reuters.
Lactalis said it had not received any reports from the health authorities.
"Two reports of infant deaths have been brought to the attention of the health authorities, involving children who were reported to have consumed the infant formula affected by the recalls. To date, no causal link has been scientifically established," the health ministry said in a statement.
"Further analyses are underway and these cases are being investigated by the relevant public prosecutors," it added.
The launch of an inquiry is a standard procedure after the suspicious death of a baby.
The offices of the public prosecutor in Angers, western France, where the other death occurred did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Lactalis, the world's largest dairy group, recalled baby milk products in 18 countries and Nestlé in dozens. Another French group, Danone, blocked a batch of infant formula specifically manufactured for the Singaporean market.
All three companies said the steps were precautionary.
The French farm ministry said on Wednesday the results of a first judicial inquiry were expected in the coming 10 days.
It said its investigations had identified an oil rich in arachidonic acid, or ARA, that was produced by a Chinese supplier as the source of the contamination.
