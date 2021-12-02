Man dressed as ninja and armed with sword attacks two policewomen in France

Two policewomen in Cherbourg, France, have been injured after being attacked by a man dressed as a ninja, officials have said.

The attacker was subsequently shot and taken to hospital, said a police spokeswoman. She added that there were no immediate signs that the assailant had a terrorist motive.

The attacker had stolen a vehicle and caused an accident, after which he assaulted two policewomen who had been called to the scene, wounding one in the face and the other in the chin.

The assailant was shot three times by other police officers and was said to be in a serious condition in hospital.