Man dressed as ninja and armed with sword attacks two policewomen in France
Two policewomen in Cherbourg, France, have been injured after being attacked by a man dressed as a ninja, officials have said.
The attacker was subsequently shot and taken to hospital, said a police spokeswoman. She added that there were no immediate signs that the assailant had a terrorist motive.
The attacker had stolen a vehicle and caused an accident, after which he assaulted two policewomen who had been called to the scene, wounding one in the face and the other in the chin.
The assailant was shot three times by other police officers and was said to be in a serious condition in hospital.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies