Watch live: View of Gare de Lyon after knife attack wounds three in Paris

Watch a live feed from outside Gare de Lyon station in Paris after a knife attack left three people injured on Saturday, 3 February.

The stabbing attack, which occurred at 8am local time, left one victim in a serious condition, police said.

Authorities have not confirmed the motives behind the attack.

Police said: “Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and the man was arrested.

“He was found to have an Italian driving licence on him, and did not offer any motive for his actions. There were no slogans shouted.”

Rail operator SNCF warned customers of disruption to their journeys due to "an act of malicious intent".

Halls one and three were "temporarily inaccessible " due to intervention by the police and emergency services, they added.

There were delays between Paris Gare de Lyon and Montargis and between Paris Gare de Lyon and Montereau.