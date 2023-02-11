For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protests continue in France over the government’s pension reforms.

Under Emmanuel Macron’s proposals, employees will work two years longer before retirement - meaning until the age of 64 for most people.

Unions have been striking since mid-January as to protest against the government’s plans.

Following Saturday’s demonstration, a fifth day of protest has been agreed by France’s eight main unions, sources at the CGT, CFTC and Unsa unions told Reuters.

The source also said that unions may also organise further protests for March, when the pension reform bill is due to be debated in the Senate.

Union leaders are hoping for a large turnout on Saturday, which will be the first protest day on a weekend, meaning workers do not need to strike or take time off to participate.

“On Saturday, everybody can take part in the demonstrations. It needs to be a popular, massive and festive event,” Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union told BFM TV.

