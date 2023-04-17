For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A French court has acquitted Airbus and Air France of involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 from Rio de to Paris in which 228 people were killed.

Giving its verdict on Monday, the court said if there had been faults committed, “no certain causal link” with the accident could be shown. Sobs broke out among victims' families in the courtroom as the judges read out the decision.

The official investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the crash, including pilot error and the icing over of external speed sensors called pitot tubes during a storm.

Unusually, even state prosecutors argued for acquittal during the two-month trial, saying that the proceedings did not produce enough proof of criminal wrongdoing by the companies.

Prosecutors laid the responsibility primarily with the pilots, who died in the crash. Airbus lawyers also blamed pilot error, and Air France said the full reasons for the crash will never be known.

Airbus and Air France had faced potential fines of up to €225,000 (£199,000) each if convicted.

Air France has already compensated families of those killed, who came from 33 countries. Families from around the world were among the plaintiffs, including many in Brazil.

The A330-200 plane disappeared from radar in a storm over the Atlantic Ocean on 1 June, 2009, with 216 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. It took two years to find the plane and its black box recorders on the ocean floor, at depths of more than 13,000 feet (around 4,000 metres).

Air France was accused of not having implemented training in the event of icing up of the pitot probes despite the risks. Airbus was accused of not doing enough to urgently inform airlines and their crews about faults with the pitot tubes used on the jet or to ensure training to mitigate the risk.

The crash had lasting impacts on the industry, leading to changes in regulations for airspeed sensors and in how pilots are trained.

The trial was fraught with emotion. Distraught families shouted down the CEOs of Airbus and Air France as the proceedings opened in October, crying out "Shame!" as the executives took the stand.

Dozens of people who lost loved ones stormed out of the court when the prosecutors called for acquittal.

Associated Press