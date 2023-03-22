For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

France's President Emmanuel Macron has defiantly defended his decision to force a raising of the pension age through parliament, saying the reforms need to be implemented by the "end of the year".

The pension reform bill has sparked protests across the country for weeks and Mr Macron's government narrowly survived two no-confidence votes over the way it has been pushed through parliament. The president's remarks, in a television interview, were supposed to clam tensions, but drew an angry response from unions who said a ninth nationwide day of protests and strikes on Thursday would draw huge crowds against what they described as Mr Macron's "scorn".

"Do you think I enjoy doing this reform? No," Mr Macron said, repeating through the interview that he remains convinced that the retirement system needs to be modified to keep it financed. "This reform isn't a luxury, it's not a pleasure, it's a necessity".

Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, which will raise the age at which one can draw a pension by two years to 64. Protests against the bill have drawn huge crowds in rallies organised by unions since January.

Most have been peaceful, but anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week. The past six nights have seen fierce demonstrations across France with bins set ablaze and scuffles with police.

Protesters also blocked train stations in the southern cities of Nice and Toulouse on Wednesday.

"Between ... polls and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest," Mr Macron said, decrying "extreme violence" which he at one point compared to the 6 January, 2021 storming of the US Capitol.

Philippe Martinez, who leads the more hardline CGT union, told French media that Mr Macron was mocking workers with what he called an "outlandish" interview.

"The best response we can give the president is to have millions of people on strike and in the streets tomorrow," Martinez said.

Thursday's strike will see train traffic seriously disrupted, with airports also affected, and teachers among many professions walking off the job, while rolling strikes at oil depots and refineries and among garbage collectors carry on.

The ongoing protests could impact a planned state visit next week of Britain's King Charles, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The wave of protests represents the most serious challenge to the French president's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt four years ago.

"He fanned the flames," Laurent Delaporte, a CGT union leader in the port of Le Havre said of Mr Macron's interview. "How can we hear that the street has no legitimacy?"

The interview was broadcast on lunch-hour news bulletins mostly watched by pensioners, the only demographic that is not set against the reform.

While the opposition has called for Mr Macron to fire his prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, who has been at the forefront of the pension reform, Macron backed her and said that he had tasked her to work on new reforms.

None of that convinced a group of union members watching the interview in the southern city of Nice.

"We will be on the streets again to demonstrate against the pension reform and demand its withdrawal," said one of them, CFDT union member Sophie Trastour.

Reuters