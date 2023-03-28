Watch live as protesters gather in Paris on the 10th day of nationwide strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protesters march in Paris, France on the 10th day of nationwide strikes on Tuesday 28 March.

Demonstrations continue over Emmanuel Macron’s divisive new pension reform bill, which includes a provision to raise the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64.

Angry protests have rocked the nation in recent weeks, with some demonstrators blocking airports and railway stations and even setting fire to Bordeaux’s city hall.

Just yesterday, members of France’s CGT union blocked the entrance of the Louvre museum in Paris as hundreds of demonstrators, many carrying flags, gathered together.

The unrest across the country also persuaded officials to postpone King Charles III’s planned state visit, with Mr Macron describing the decision as “common sense”.

The monarch had been scheduled to arrive on Sunday, making the trip to celebrate France and Britain’s renewed friendship.

